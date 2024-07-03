Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹70
Prev. Close₹69.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.76
Day's High₹70
Day's Low₹69.12
52 Week's High₹107.79
52 Week's Low₹52.23
Book Value₹15.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)426.91
P/E72.76
EPS0.96
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.03
61.03
61.03
61.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.51
21.24
9.61
-12.62
Net Worth
90.54
82.27
70.64
48.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.44
25.93
11.14
2.25
yoy growth (%)
-13.46
132.75
394.37
9.43
Raw materials
-0.03
-0.5
-0.79
-1.66
As % of sales
0.14
1.94
7.16
74.03
Employee costs
-6.49
-5.76
-5.06
-3.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.21
4.4
-11.85
-21.69
Depreciation
-6.45
-4.84
-3.9
-3.87
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.71
-0.28
52.29
-18.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.46
132.75
394.37
9.43
Op profit growth
-28.29
-213.09
-24.38
35.6
EBIT growth
-93.72
-156.37
-33.78
22.48
Net profit growth
-111.27
-190.94
-40.35
3.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
6.57
6.01
8.22
13.46
13.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0.62
0.82
Net Sales
6.57
6.01
8.22
12.82
12.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.1
4.63
2.17
9.31
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Kavita Shah
Non Executive Director
Jignesh Anantray Goradia
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Azadar Hussain Khan
Independent Director
Chintan Jitendra Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abdul Gafoor Mohammad
Independent Director
JAGRUTI PRASHANT SHETH
Non Executive Director
Rakeshchandra Jagdishprasad Sinha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Zenotech Laboratories Limited (Formerly Sunline Technologies Limited) was established in June, 1989 and changed to its present name effective on August 9, 2004. The Company is a pharmaceutical specialty generic injectables company engaged in the area of manufacturing biotechnology products. The Companys injectables product portfolio primarily serves niche therapy areas like oncology and anesthesiology.During financial year 2004-05, the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation with M/s. Zenotech Technologies Limited with effect from November 1st , 2003. The Company had issued 91,82,500 equity shares to erstwhile shareholders of M/s. Zenotech Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. M/s, Credence Pharmaceuticals Limited and M/s, Hemarus Healthcare Private Limited were merged with the Company, on May 2, 2006 through Scheme of Amalgamation, effective from October 1, 2005. 15 generic chemical oncology products were launched by the Company in India. Besides, the Company launched its anesthesia range of products during 2006.Consequent to the consummation of the merger of Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited into SPIL on March 24, 2015, SPIL indirectly acquired 46.84 percent of the voting rights held by Ranbaxy in, and control over the Company and became Promoter of the Company along with Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited and resultant, the Open Offer concluded in August 2015.The Company started production from its newly commissioned Depot Injectable facility in FY 2019-20. It re
Read More
The Zenotech Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹69.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd is ₹426.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd is 72.76 and 4.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenotech Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd is ₹52.23 and ₹107.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.81%, 3 Years at 5.55%, 1 Year at 4.24%, 6 Month at 14.79%, 3 Month at -20.10% and 1 Month at -9.01%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.