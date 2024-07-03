Summary

Zenotech Laboratories Limited (Formerly Sunline Technologies Limited) was established in June, 1989 and changed to its present name effective on August 9, 2004. The Company is a pharmaceutical specialty generic injectables company engaged in the area of manufacturing biotechnology products. The Companys injectables product portfolio primarily serves niche therapy areas like oncology and anesthesiology.During financial year 2004-05, the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation with M/s. Zenotech Technologies Limited with effect from November 1st , 2003. The Company had issued 91,82,500 equity shares to erstwhile shareholders of M/s. Zenotech Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. M/s, Credence Pharmaceuticals Limited and M/s, Hemarus Healthcare Private Limited were merged with the Company, on May 2, 2006 through Scheme of Amalgamation, effective from October 1, 2005. 15 generic chemical oncology products were launched by the Company in India. Besides, the Company launched its anesthesia range of products during 2006.Consequent to the consummation of the merger of Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited into SPIL on March 24, 2015, SPIL indirectly acquired 46.84 percent of the voting rights held by Ranbaxy in, and control over the Company and became Promoter of the Company along with Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited and resultant, the Open Offer concluded in August 2015.The Company started production from its newly commissioned Depot Injectable facility in FY 2019-20. It re

