iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Share Price

69.95
(0.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:22:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70
  • Day's High70
  • 52 Wk High107.79
  • Prev. Close69.85
  • Day's Low69.12
  • 52 Wk Low 52.23
  • Turnover (lac)0.76
  • P/E72.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.26
  • EPS0.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)426.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

70

Prev. Close

69.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.76

Day's High

70

Day's Low

69.12

52 Week's High

107.79

52 Week's Low

52.23

Book Value

15.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

426.91

P/E

72.76

EPS

0.96

Divi. Yield

0

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.99%

Institutions: 0.99%

Non-Institutions: 30.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

61.03

61.03

61.03

61.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.51

21.24

9.61

-12.62

Net Worth

90.54

82.27

70.64

48.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.44

25.93

11.14

2.25

yoy growth (%)

-13.46

132.75

394.37

9.43

Raw materials

-0.03

-0.5

-0.79

-1.66

As % of sales

0.14

1.94

7.16

74.03

Employee costs

-6.49

-5.76

-5.06

-3.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.21

4.4

-11.85

-21.69

Depreciation

-6.45

-4.84

-3.9

-3.87

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.71

-0.28

52.29

-18.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.46

132.75

394.37

9.43

Op profit growth

-28.29

-213.09

-24.38

35.6

EBIT growth

-93.72

-156.37

-33.78

22.48

Net profit growth

-111.27

-190.94

-40.35

3.82

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

6.57

6.01

8.22

13.46

13.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0.62

0.82

Net Sales

6.57

6.01

8.22

12.82

12.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.1

4.63

2.17

9.31

0.09

View Annually Results

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zenotech Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Kavita Shah

Non Executive Director

Jignesh Anantray Goradia

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Azadar Hussain Khan

Independent Director

Chintan Jitendra Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abdul Gafoor Mohammad

Independent Director

JAGRUTI PRASHANT SHETH

Non Executive Director

Rakeshchandra Jagdishprasad Sinha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zenotech Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Zenotech Laboratories Limited (Formerly Sunline Technologies Limited) was established in June, 1989 and changed to its present name effective on August 9, 2004. The Company is a pharmaceutical specialty generic injectables company engaged in the area of manufacturing biotechnology products. The Companys injectables product portfolio primarily serves niche therapy areas like oncology and anesthesiology.During financial year 2004-05, the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation with M/s. Zenotech Technologies Limited with effect from November 1st , 2003. The Company had issued 91,82,500 equity shares to erstwhile shareholders of M/s. Zenotech Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. M/s, Credence Pharmaceuticals Limited and M/s, Hemarus Healthcare Private Limited were merged with the Company, on May 2, 2006 through Scheme of Amalgamation, effective from October 1, 2005. 15 generic chemical oncology products were launched by the Company in India. Besides, the Company launched its anesthesia range of products during 2006.Consequent to the consummation of the merger of Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited into SPIL on March 24, 2015, SPIL indirectly acquired 46.84 percent of the voting rights held by Ranbaxy in, and control over the Company and became Promoter of the Company along with Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited and resultant, the Open Offer concluded in August 2015.The Company started production from its newly commissioned Depot Injectable facility in FY 2019-20. It re
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Zenotech Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Zenotech Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹69.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd is ₹426.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd is 72.76 and 4.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenotech Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd is ₹52.23 and ₹107.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd?

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.81%, 3 Years at 5.55%, 1 Year at 4.24%, 6 Month at 14.79%, 3 Month at -20.10% and 1 Month at -9.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.84 %
Institutions - 0.99 %
Public - 30.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenotech Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.