iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

69.32
(3.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:27:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenotech Laboratories Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.44

25.93

11.14

2.25

yoy growth (%)

-13.46

132.75

394.37

9.43

Raw materials

-0.03

-0.5

-0.79

-1.66

As % of sales

0.14

1.94

7.16

74.03

Employee costs

-6.49

-5.76

-5.06

-3.02

As % of sales

28.92

22.22

45.45

134

Other costs

-9.54

-10.77

-13.14

-7.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.5

41.53

117.97

353.53

Operating profit

6.38

8.89

-7.86

-10.4

OPM

28.42

34.3

-70.59

-461.56

Depreciation

-6.45

-4.84

-3.9

-3.87

Interest expense

-1.54

-0.89

-2.44

-7.5

Other income

0.4

1.25

2.36

0.08

Profit before tax

-1.21

4.4

-11.85

-21.69

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.21

4.4

-11.85

-21.69

Exceptional items

0

6.36

0

1.82

Net profit

-1.21

10.77

-11.85

-19.86

yoy growth (%)

-111.27

-190.94

-40.35

3.82

NPM

-5.41

41.55

-106.34

-881.4

Zenotech Lab. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenotech Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.