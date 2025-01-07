Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.44
25.93
11.14
2.25
yoy growth (%)
-13.46
132.75
394.37
9.43
Raw materials
-0.03
-0.5
-0.79
-1.66
As % of sales
0.14
1.94
7.16
74.03
Employee costs
-6.49
-5.76
-5.06
-3.02
As % of sales
28.92
22.22
45.45
134
Other costs
-9.54
-10.77
-13.14
-7.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.5
41.53
117.97
353.53
Operating profit
6.38
8.89
-7.86
-10.4
OPM
28.42
34.3
-70.59
-461.56
Depreciation
-6.45
-4.84
-3.9
-3.87
Interest expense
-1.54
-0.89
-2.44
-7.5
Other income
0.4
1.25
2.36
0.08
Profit before tax
-1.21
4.4
-11.85
-21.69
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.21
4.4
-11.85
-21.69
Exceptional items
0
6.36
0
1.82
Net profit
-1.21
10.77
-11.85
-19.86
yoy growth (%)
-111.27
-190.94
-40.35
3.82
NPM
-5.41
41.55
-106.34
-881.4
