Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.21
4.4
-11.85
-21.69
Depreciation
-6.45
-4.84
-3.9
-3.87
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.71
-0.28
52.29
-18.35
Other operating items
Operating
-6.96
-0.72
36.53
-43.92
Capital expenditure
31.96
13.35
1.5
2.54
Free cash flow
24.99
12.62
38.03
-41.38
Equity raised
-22.8
-41.18
-80.88
-160.95
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
42.08
21.42
54.28
102.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
44.27
-7.13
11.42
-99.72
