Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

67.06
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Zenotech Lab. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.21

4.4

-11.85

-21.69

Depreciation

-6.45

-4.84

-3.9

-3.87

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.71

-0.28

52.29

-18.35

Other operating items

Operating

-6.96

-0.72

36.53

-43.92

Capital expenditure

31.96

13.35

1.5

2.54

Free cash flow

24.99

12.62

38.03

-41.38

Equity raised

-22.8

-41.18

-80.88

-160.95

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

42.08

21.42

54.28

102.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

44.27

-7.13

11.42

-99.72

