Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

65
(-2.11%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

61.03

61.03

61.03

61.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.51

21.24

9.61

-12.62

Net Worth

90.54

82.27

70.64

48.41

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

6

20.66

Deferred Tax Liability Net

8.98

7.74

8.13

0

Total Liabilities

99.52

90.01

84.77

69.07

Fixed Assets

67.54

70.36

71.19

76.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

15.5

17.1

20.41

0

Networking Capital

-3.2

-8.59

-9.24

-9.82

Inventories

0.84

0

0.06

0.06

Inventory Days

0.97

Sundry Debtors

3.25

3.32

3.93

3.8

Debtor Days

61.79

Other Current Assets

8.37

6.69

4.22

3.1

Sundry Creditors

-2.81

-3.48

-2.07

-1.92

Creditor Days

31.22

Other Current Liabilities

-12.85

-15.12

-15.38

-14.86

Cash

19.69

11.14

2.41

2.46

Total Assets

99.53

90.01

84.77

69.05

