Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.03
61.03
61.03
61.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.51
21.24
9.61
-12.62
Net Worth
90.54
82.27
70.64
48.41
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
6
20.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.98
7.74
8.13
0
Total Liabilities
99.52
90.01
84.77
69.07
Fixed Assets
67.54
70.36
71.19
76.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.5
17.1
20.41
0
Networking Capital
-3.2
-8.59
-9.24
-9.82
Inventories
0.84
0
0.06
0.06
Inventory Days
0.97
Sundry Debtors
3.25
3.32
3.93
3.8
Debtor Days
61.79
Other Current Assets
8.37
6.69
4.22
3.1
Sundry Creditors
-2.81
-3.48
-2.07
-1.92
Creditor Days
31.22
Other Current Liabilities
-12.85
-15.12
-15.38
-14.86
Cash
19.69
11.14
2.41
2.46
Total Assets
99.53
90.01
84.77
69.05
