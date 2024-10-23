Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

ZENOTECH LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and appointment of Dr. Sachin Laxmanappa Gavandare as Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with immediate effect. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

ZENOTECH LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Standalone Financial Results for Q1 of FY 2024-25. As per letter attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

ZENOTECH LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 together with the Report of Auditors on the financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024