Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

64.49
(1.72%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:28:00 AM

Zenotech Lab. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
ZENOTECH LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and appointment of Dr. Sachin Laxmanappa Gavandare as Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with immediate effect. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
ZENOTECH LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Standalone Financial Results for Q1 of FY 2024-25. As per letter attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting1 May 202424 Apr 2024
ZENOTECH LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 together with the Report of Auditors on the financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
ZENOTECH LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. With reference to the intimation of Board Meeting submitted on January 17, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. January 29, 2024 which commenced at 5:00 p.m. IST and ended at 6:15 p.m. IST. The Board has, inter-alia, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

