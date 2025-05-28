iifl-logo
3B Films Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

0/3000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

30 May 2025

End Date

03 Jun 2025

Bid Lot

25 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

50 - 0 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY 3B Films Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to 3B Films Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply 3B Films Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of 3B Films Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the 3B Films Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for 3B Films Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply 3B Films Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the 3B Films Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for 3B Films Ltd IPO.

How to Apply 3B Films Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the 3B Films Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the 3B Films Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

3B Films Ltd IPO NEWS

IPO-E-380x214.jpg.webp

Scoda Tubes IPO opens today; to raise ₹220 crore

The IPO offer is for a fresh issue shares aggregating to a total amount of up to INR 2,200 m. There is no offer for sale.

28 May 2025|11:14 AM

IPO-B-380x214.jpg.webp

Prostarm Info Systems IPO Opens: Plans to Raise ₹168 Crore

The company's offerings are meant to address the increasing need for reliable and efficient power solutions in India. Prostarm Info Systems Limited has a focus on R&D.

27 May 2025|09:44 AM

IPO-A-380x214.jpg.webp

Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited IPO

The IPO is a fresh issue of up to INR 28,000 m worth of Equity Shares of face value of INR 10 each.

26 May 2025|09:15 AM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

3B Films Ltd

30 May - 03 Jun 2025

50.00 - 0.00

33.75

