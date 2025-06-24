iifl-logo
Abram Food Ltd IPO

Status: current

0/1200 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: current

IPO Details

Start Date

24 Jun 2025

End Date

26 Jun 2025

Bid Lot

5 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

98 - 0 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY Abram Food Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Abram Food Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Abram Food Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Abram Food Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Abram Food Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Abram Food Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Abram Food Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Abram Food Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Abram Food Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Abram Food Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Abram Food Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Abram Food Ltd IPO NEWS

Real-Estate-Sector-2-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Kalpataru – MMR’s leading Real Estate Developer

Kalpataru is committed to developing green and sustainable buildings designed for the future, with 47 projects certified by IGBC.

24 Jun 2025|10:54 AM

IPO-B-380x214.jpg.webp

Ellenbarrie – An Established Player in Industrial Gases

The company has a diversified customer base, with a mix of private and government customers.

24 Jun 2025|09:55 AM

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Cordelia Cruises Parent Files ₹727 Crore IPO Papers with SEBI

The IPO is being managed by Centrum Capital, Intensive Fiscal Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors as the book-running lead managers

16 Jun 2025|10:27 PM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

HDB Financial Services Ltd

25 Jun - 27 Jun 2025

700.00 - 740.00

12,500.00

Supertech EV Ltd

25 Jun - 27 Jun 2025

87.00 - 92.00

28.27 - 29.9

Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd

25 Jun - 27 Jun 2025

81.00 - 86.00

41.81 - 44.39

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd

25 Jun - 27 Jun 2025

77.00 - 82.00

540.00

Rama Telecom Ltd

25 Jun - 27 Jun 2025

65.00 - 68.00

24.02 - 25.13

