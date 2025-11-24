Status: upcoming
₹276000/6000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
23 Feb 2026
25 Feb 2026
21 Equity Shares
-
43 - 46 per share
BSE - SME
-
-
-
-
With production in India and subsidiaries in the U.S., Netherlands, and Ireland, the Company supplies a variety of customers throughout the world.
24 Nov 2025|11:40 AM
The IPO consists of a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale. The majority of the issue comprises of the Offer for Sale component.
19 Nov 2025|03:39 PM
The company has also grown its international presence through M&A in the US.
14 Nov 2025|09:14 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd
04 Feb - 06 Feb 2026
52.00 - 55.00
23.19 - 24.53
Yashhtej Industries (India) Ltd
18 Feb - 20 Feb 2026
110.00 - 0.00
88.88
Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd
20 Feb - 24 Feb 2026
75.00 - 79.00
156.65 - 165
Manilam Industries India Ltd
20 Feb - 24 Feb 2026
65.00 - 69.00
73.64 - 39.95
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd
23 Feb - 25 Feb 2026
1,000.00 - 1,053.00
281.95 - 296.9
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.