₹14850/54 SharesMinimum Investment
07 Aug 2025
11 Aug 2025
66 Equity Shares
-
260 - 275 per share
BSE, NSE
-
-
-
-
IIFL facilitates easy apply to All Time Plastics Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of All Time Plastics Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the All Time Plastics Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the All Time Plastics Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for All Time Plastics Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the All Time Plastics Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the All Time Plastics Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
The issue will be a pure offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10.5 crore equity shares of face value ₹10 each.
3 Aug 2025|07:44 PM
The public issue comprises a fresh issuance of 43.20 lakh equity shares. It consists of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 10.5 lakh shares by existing shareholders.
2 Aug 2025|11:24 AM
The company is raising up to INR 7,920 million through a fresh issue of equity shares to strengthen its capital structure and fund expansion.
30 Jul 2025|03:28 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Connplex Cinemas Ltd
07 Aug - 11 Aug 2025
168.00 - 177.00
85.68 - 90.27
JSW Cement Ltd
07 Aug - 11 Aug 2025
139.00 - 147.00
3,600.00
Sawaliya Food Products Ltd
07 Aug - 11 Aug 2025
114.00 - 120.00
33.09 - 34.83
All Time Plastics Ltd
07 Aug - 11 Aug 2025
260.00 - 275.00
394.02 - 400.6
ANB Metal Cast Ltd
08 Aug - 12 Aug 2025
148.00 - 156.00
47.36 - 49.92
