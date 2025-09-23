iifl-logo

Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

240000/2400 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

26 Sep 2025

End Date

30 Sep 2025

Bid Lot

11 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

95 - 100 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HOW TO APPLY Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Ameenji Rubber Ltd IPO NEWS

IPO-C-380x214.jpg.webp

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited – A Fast Growing Packaged Foods Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The INR 408.8 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to INR 130 crore together with an offer‑for‑sale of upto INR 278.8 crore.

23 Sep 2025|01:00 PM

IPO-A-380x214.jpg.webp

Atlanta Electricals - A Leading Transformer Manufacturer

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The IPO is aimed at strengthening Atlanta Electricals’ manufacturing base and providing liquidity to its promoter shareholders.

22 Sep 2025|05:27 PM

energy-sec-380x214.jpg.webp

Saatvik Green Energy Limited – An Integrated Renewable Energy Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

With a growing portfolio of domestic and overseas solar projects, Saatvik is actively contributing to the country’s clean energy transition

22 Sep 2025|02:21 PM

Load More

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd

24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025

95.00 - 100.00

23.45 - 24.68

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd

25 Sep - 29 Sep 2025

472.00 - 496.00

834.96 - 839.28

Bhavik Enterprises Ltd

25 Sep - 30 Sep 2025

140.00 - 0.00

77.00

Chatterbox Technologies Ltd

25 Sep - 29 Sep 2025

110.00 - 115.00

41 - 42.86

Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd

25 Sep - 30 Sep 2025

80.00 - 0.00

23.81

View All Upcoming IPOs
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.