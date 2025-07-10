Status: upcoming
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Anthem Biosciences Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Anthem Biosciences Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Anthem Biosciences Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Anthem Biosciences Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Anthem Biosciences Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Anthem Biosciences Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Its IPO is aimed at strengthening its balance sheet, funding capex and providing liquidity to existing investors (including promoters).
10 Jul 2025|10:06 AM
On the financial front, Anthem saw its revenue grow by 30% year-on-year, reaching ₹1,844 crore in FY25, up from ₹1,419 crore in FY24.
9 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
SeedWorks is a seed research and development company specialized in hybrid and OPV seeds for key crops like rice, cotton, pearl millet, mustard, vegetables, and fruits.
9 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Anthem Biosciences Ltd
14 Jul - 16 Jul 2025
540.00 - 570.00
3,395.00
Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd
14 Jul - 16 Jul 2025
90.00 - 96.00
57.16 - 60.98
