iifl-logo

ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

125000/1000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

21 Aug 2025

End Date

25 Aug 2025

Bid Lot

10 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

119 - 125 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HOW TO APPLY ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO.

How to Apply ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd IPO NEWS

IPOs-Banner-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO: Check details here

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

. Its IPO is aimed at strengthening its balance sheet, funding working capital requirements and funding capacity expansion.

20 Aug 2025|04:52 PM

Shipping-Shipyard-Sector-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Shreeji Shipping - An Integrated Logistics & Shipping Firm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Its IPO is aimed at acquiring new dry bulk vessels and strengthening its balance sheet.

20 Aug 2025|01:20 PM

IPOs-Banner-5-380x214.jpg.webp

CleanMax Files DRHP with SEBI for ₹5,200 Crore IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The issue, with a face value of ₹1 per share, comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,500 crore and an OFS of up to ₹3,700 crore by promoters and investors.

19 Aug 2025|03:21 PM

Load More

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd

21 Aug - 25 Aug 2025

119.00 - 125.00

39.21 - 41.19

Shivashrit Foods Ltd

22 Aug - 26 Aug 2025

135.00 - 142.00

66.58 - 70.03

Classic Electrodes (India) Ltd

22 Aug - 26 Aug 2025

82.00 - 87.00

39.12 - 41.51

Anondita Medicare Ltd

22 Aug - 26 Aug 2025

137.00 - 145.00

65.66 - 69.5

Current Infraprojects Ltd

26 Aug - 29 Aug 2025

76.00 - 80.00

39.71 - 41.8

View All Upcoming IPOs
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.