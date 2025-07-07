Status: upcoming
₹123000/1000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
09 Jul 2025
11 Jul 2025
9 Equity Shares
-
115 - 123 per share
BSE - SME
-
-
-
-
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
According to the DRHP filed on July 6, the IPO will include a fresh issue of shares worth ₹2,143.9 crore.
7 Jul 2025|01:05 PM
The fresh issue component has been brought down to ₹445 crore from the earlier planned ₹550 crore.
7 Jul 2025|10:20 AM
Post-listing, the promoters intend to retain at least 51% ownership in the company.
30 Jun 2025|05:30 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd
09 Jul - 11 Jul 2025
115.00 - 123.00
25.77 - 27.56
CFF Fluid Control Ltd
09 Jul - 11 Jul 2025
585.00 - 0.00
87.75
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd
10 Jul - 14 Jul 2025
387.00 - 407.00
575.8 - 582.56
Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd
14 Jul - 16 Jul 2025
90.00 - 96.00
57.16 - 60.98
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.