Status: upcoming
₹141600/1200 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
25 Mar 2025
27 Mar 2025
20 Equity Shares
112 - 118 per share
NSE - SME
IIFL facilitates easy apply to ATC Energies System Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of ATC Energies System Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the ATC Energies System Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the ATC Energies System Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for ATC Energies System Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the ATC Energies System Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Currently, the company has total outstanding net borrowings of Rs 20,197.4, as of September 30, 2024.
7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM
In the National Stock Exchange, shares of LG Electronics is currently trading at ₹79,700 which is a 0.38% gain than the previous close.
19 Feb 2025|10:38 AM
The company is serving clients across various sectors with high voltage electrical equipment and solutions.
18 Feb 2025|12:52 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Desco Infratech Ltd
24 Mar - 26 Mar 2025
147.00 - 150.00
30.14 - 30.75
ATC Energies System Ltd
25 Mar - 27 Mar 2025
112.00 - 118.00
60.52 - 63.76
Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd
25 Mar - 27 Mar 2025
113.00 - 119.00
70.09 - 73.81
Arisinfra Solutions Ltd
03 Feb - 05 Feb 2025
200.00 - 210.00
600.00
