Status: upcoming
₹115200/1200 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
28 Mar 2025
02 Apr 2025
10 Equity Shares
-
91 - 96 per share
BSE - SME
-
-
-
-
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Aten Papers & Foam Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Aten Papers & Foam Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Aten Papers & Foam Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Aten Papers & Foam Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Aten Papers & Foam Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Aten Papers & Foam Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Aten Papers & Foam Ltd
28 Mar - 02 Apr 2025
91.00 - 96.00
30.03 - 31.68
Infonative Solutions Ltd
28 Mar - 03 Apr 2025
75.00 - 79.00
23.46 - 24.71
Spinaroo Commercial Ltd
28 Mar - 03 Apr 2025
51.00 - 0.00
10.17
Arisinfra Solutions Ltd
03 Feb - 05 Feb 2025
200.00 - 210.00
600.00
