11 Aug 2025
13 Aug 2025
15 Equity Shares
-
492 - 517 per share
BSE, NSE
-
-
-
-
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
JSW Cement’s ₹3,600 Cr IPO Aims to Power Growth with Green Cement Built on Steel Waste
7 Aug 2025|12:23 PM
Investors will have time to bid between August 7 and August 11.
7 Aug 2025|10:04 AM
The issue will be a pure offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10.5 crore equity shares of face value ₹10 each.
3 Aug 2025|07:44 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
ANB Metal Cast Ltd
08 Aug - 12 Aug 2025
148.00 - 156.00
47.36 - 49.92
Star Imaging and Path Lab Ltd
08 Aug - 12 Aug 2025
135.00 - 142.00
66.04 - 69.47
Medistep Healthcare Ltd
08 Aug - 12 Aug 2025
43.00 - 0.00
16.10
Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd
11 Aug - 13 Aug 2025
98.00 - 102.00
40.38 - 42.03
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
11 Aug - 13 Aug 2025
492.00 - 517.00
1505.8 - 1540.65
