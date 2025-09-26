iifl-logo
Chiraharit Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

0/12000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

29 Sep 2025

End Date

03 Oct 2025

Bid Lot

5 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

21 - 0 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY Chiraharit Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Chiraharit Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Chiraharit Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Chiraharit Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Chiraharit Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Chiraharit Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Chiraharit Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Chiraharit Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Chiraharit Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Chiraharit Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Chiraharit Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Chiraharit Ltd IPO NEWS

IPO-E-380x214.jpg.webp

TruAlt Bioenergy Limited IPO

The business is vertically integrated – raw material feedstock (molasses, syrup, damaged grains, agricultural residues, etc.) is sourced largely from promoter group entities, giving the company a reliable supply base.

26 Sep 2025|11:19 AM

IPO-D-380x214.jpg.webp

Jinkushal Industries Limited IPO

Jinkushal derives roughly 99 % of its revenue from overseas sales and has built a robust logistics and warehousing network to support its global operations.

25 Sep 2025|03:05 PM

IPO-D-380x214.jpg.webp

BMW Ventures Limited IPO

The company operates an extensive dealer network of more than 1,250 dealers across 29 of Bihar’s 38 districts

25 Sep 2025|12:50 PM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd

24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025

95.00 - 100.00

23.45 - 24.68

Suba Hotels Ltd

29 Sep - 01 Oct 2025

105.00 - 111.00

71.39 - 75.47

Vijaypd Ceutical Ltd

29 Sep - 01 Oct 2025

35.00 - 0.00

19.25

Om Freight Forwarders Ltd

29 Sep - 03 Oct 2025

128.00 - 135.00

117.24 - 122.31

Fabtech Technologies Ltd

29 Sep - 01 Oct 2025

181.00 - 191.00

218.28 - 230.35

