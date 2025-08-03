iifl-logo

Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

141600/800 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

07 Aug 2025

End Date

11 Aug 2025

Bid Lot

19 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

168 - 177 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Connplex Cinemas Ltd IPO NEWS

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-3-380x214.jpg.webp

ARCIL Files Draft IPO Papers With SEBI

The issue will be a pure offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10.5 crore equity shares of face value ₹10 each.

3 Aug 2025|07:44 PM

IPOs-Banner-5-380x214.jpg.webp

Jyoti Global Plast Sets IPO Price Band at ₹62 - ₹66; Issue Opens August 4 on NSE Emerge

The public issue comprises a fresh issuance of 43.20 lakh equity shares. It consists of  an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 10.5 lakh shares by existing shareholders.

2 Aug 2025|11:24 AM

IPOs-Banner-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited – MMR focused realty player

The company is raising up to INR 7,920 million through a fresh issue of equity shares to strengthen its capital structure and fund expansion.

30 Jul 2025|03:28 PM

Load More

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Connplex Cinemas Ltd

07 Aug - 11 Aug 2025

168.00 - 177.00

85.68 - 90.27

JSW Cement Ltd

07 Aug - 11 Aug 2025

139.00 - 147.00

3,600.00

Sawaliya Food Products Ltd

07 Aug - 11 Aug 2025

114.00 - 120.00

33.09 - 34.83

All Time Plastics Ltd

07 Aug - 11 Aug 2025

260.00 - 275.00

394.02 - 400.6

ANB Metal Cast Ltd

08 Aug - 12 Aug 2025

148.00 - 156.00

47.36 - 49.92

View All Upcoming IPOs
