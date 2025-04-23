IIFL facilitates easy apply to Davin Sons Retail Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Davin Sons Retail Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Davin Sons Retail Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Davin Sons Retail Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Davin Sons Retail Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Davin Sons Retail Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Davin Sons Retail Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Davin Sons Retail Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Davin Sons Retail Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Davin Sons Retail Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Davin Sons Retail Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.