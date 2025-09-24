iifl-logo

Earkart Limited IPO

Status: upcoming

0/2000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

25 Sep 2025

End Date

29 Sep 2025

Bid Lot

14 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

135 - 0 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HOW TO APPLY Earkart Limited IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Earkart Limited IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Earkart Limited IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Earkart Limited IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Earkart Limited IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Earkart Limited IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Earkart Limited IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Earkart Limited IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Earkart Limited IPO.

How to Apply Earkart Limited IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Earkart Limited IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Earkart Limited IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Earkart Limited IPO NEWS

IPO-A-380x214.jpg.webp

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Anand Rathi, IPO, Financial Services, Broking, Wealth Management

24 Sep 2025|04:28 PM

IPO-C-380x214.jpg.webp

Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited IPO - Fast-Growing Solar EPC Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The business serves a mix of public sector undertakings and private sector C&I clients, leveraging strong in-house engineering, procurement, and construction capabilities to provide end-to-end solar solutions across India.

24 Sep 2025|01:13 PM

IPO-D-380x214.jpg.webp

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited IPO Details

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jaro Connect, and a robust digital infrastructure, the company has grown its revenue from ₹1.22 billion in FY 2023 to ₹2.52 billion in FY 2025.

24 Sep 2025|12:09 PM

Load More

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd

24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025

95.00 - 100.00

23.45 - 24.68

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd

25 Sep - 29 Sep 2025

472.00 - 496.00

834.96 - 839.28

Bhavik Enterprises Ltd

25 Sep - 30 Sep 2025

140.00 - 0.00

77.00

Telge Projects Ltd

25 Sep - 29 Sep 2025

95.00 - 105.00

24.65 - 27.24

Earkart Limited

25 Sep - 29 Sep 2025

135.00 - 0.00

49.26

View All Upcoming IPOs
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.