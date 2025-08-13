iifl-logo

Gem Aromatics Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

14950/46 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

19 Aug 2025

End Date

21 Aug 2025

Bid Lot

10 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

309 - 325 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY Gem Aromatics Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Gem Aromatics Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Gem Aromatics Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Gem Aromatics Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Gem Aromatics Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Gem Aromatics Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Gem Aromatics Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Gem Aromatics Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Gem Aromatics Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Gem Aromatics Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Gem Aromatics Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Gem Aromatics Ltd IPO NEWS

IPOs-Banner-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Fractal Analytics Files ₹4,900 Crore IPO Papers with SEBI

Quinag Bidco plans to offload shares worth ₹1,462.6 crore, while TPG Fett Holdings will sell shares worth ₹1,999.6 crore.

13 Aug 2025|02:51 PM

IPOs-Banner-3-380x214.jpg.webp

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle IPO Details

Bluestone’s IPO of INR 15,406 million is aimed at providing liquidity to existing shareholders as well as raising capital for its working capital needs.

12 Aug 2025|10:11 AM

IPOs-Banner-380x214.jpg.webp

Shreeji Shipping ₹411 Crore IPO opens Aug 19; price band ₹240–₹252

The ₹411-crore maiden public issue will open for subscription from August 19 to August 21, 2025, with a one-day anchor investor bidding scheduled for August 18.

11 Aug 2025|01:43 PM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Studio LSD Ltd

18 Aug - 20 Aug 2025

48.00 - 51.00

66 - 70.13

Vikram Solar Ltd

19 Aug - 21 Aug 2025

315.00 - 332.00

2049.7 - 2079.37

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd

19 Aug - 21 Aug 2025

240.00 - 252.00

391.15 - 410.71

LGT Business Connextions Ltd

19 Aug - 21 Aug 2025

107.00 - 0.00

28.09

Patel Retail Ltd

19 Aug - 21 Aug 2025

237.00 - 255.00

225.62 - 242.76

