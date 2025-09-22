Status: upcoming
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Jain Resource Recycling Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Jain Resource Recycling Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Jain Resource Recycling Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Jain Resource Recycling Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Jain Resource Recycling Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd
24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025
194.00 - 204.00
494 - 504
BMW Ventures Ltd
24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025
94.00 - 99.00
219.96 - 231.66
Systematic Industries Ltd
24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025
185.00 - 195.00
109.67 - 115.6
Praruh Technologies Ltd
24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025
60.00 - 63.00
22.38 - 23.5
Gurunanak Agriculture India Ltd
24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025
75.00 - 0.00
28.80
