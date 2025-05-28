iifl-logo
Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

132000/1200 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

10 Jun 2025

End Date

12 Jun 2025

Bid Lot

14 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

100 - 110 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

Invest wise with Expert advice

HOW TO APPLY Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Jainik Power & Cables Ltd IPO NEWS

IPO-E-380x214.jpg.webp

Scoda Tubes IPO opens today; to raise ₹220 crore

The IPO offer is for a fresh issue shares aggregating to a total amount of up to INR 2,200 m. There is no offer for sale.

28 May 2025|11:14 AM

IPO-B-380x214.jpg.webp

Prostarm Info Systems IPO Opens: Plans to Raise ₹168 Crore

The company's offerings are meant to address the increasing need for reliable and efficient power solutions in India. Prostarm Info Systems Limited has a focus on R&D.

27 May 2025|09:44 AM

IPO-A-380x214.jpg.webp

Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited IPO

The IPO is a fresh issue of up to INR 28,000 m worth of Equity Shares of face value of INR 10 each.

26 May 2025|09:15 AM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Sacheerome Ltd

09 Jun - 11 Jun 2025

96.00 - 102.00

57.99 - 61.62

Jainik Power Cables Ltd

10 Jun - 12 Jun 2025

100.00 - 110.00

46.63 - 51.3

