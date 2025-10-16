Status: upcoming
₹244000/2000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
27 Oct 2025
29 Oct 2025
9 Equity Shares
-
116 - 122 per share
NSE - SME
-
-
-
-
The new issue is intended to finance the next stage of its vertical integration.
16 Oct 2025|10:53 AM
The total offer size for the IPO is upto INR 2,517.75 crore. The entire issue is an offer for sale of up to 237,500,000 equity shares.
10 Oct 2025|03:16 PM
Its IPO is an offer for sale only and aimed at offering liquidity for the promoter shareholders.
10 Oct 2025|10:30 AM
