K K Silk Mills Ltd IPO

Status: closed

228000/6000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: closed

IPO Details

Start Date

26 Nov 2025

End Date

28 Nov 2025

Bid Lot

22 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

36 - 38 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

16.53

HOW TO APPLY K K Silk Mills Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to K K Silk Mills Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply K K Silk Mills Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of K K Silk Mills Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the K K Silk Mills Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for K K Silk Mills Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply K K Silk Mills Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the K K Silk Mills Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for K K Silk Mills Ltd IPO.

How to Apply K K Silk Mills Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the K K Silk Mills Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

K K Silk Mills Ltd IPO NEWS

Sudeep Pharma Limited IPO

With production in India and subsidiaries in the U.S., Netherlands, and Ireland, the Company supplies a variety of customers throughout the world.

24 Nov 2025|11:40 AM

Excelsoft Technologies Limited IPO

The IPO consists of a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale. The majority of the issue comprises of the Offer for Sale component.

19 Nov 2025|03:39 PM

Capillary Technologies India Limited IPO

The company has also grown its international presence through M&A in the US.

14 Nov 2025|09:14 AM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd

28 Jan - 30 Jan 2026

73.00 - 0.00

29.20

Msafe Equipments Ltd

28 Jan - 30 Jan 2026

116.00 - 123.00

62.64 - 66.42

Accretion Nutraveda Ltd

28 Jan - 30 Jan 2026

122.00 - 129.00

23.42 - 24.77

C K K Retail Mart Ltd

30 Jan - 03 Feb 2026

155.00 - 163.00

83.7 - 88.02

NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd

04 Feb - 06 Feb 2026

52.00 - 55.00

23.19 - 24.53

