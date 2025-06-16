iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Kalpataru Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

14904/36 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

24 Jun 2025

End Date

26 Jun 2025

Bid Lot

206 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

387 - 414 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HOW TO APPLY Kalpataru Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Kalpataru Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Kalpataru Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Kalpataru Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Kalpataru Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Kalpataru Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Kalpataru Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Kalpataru Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Kalpataru Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Kalpataru Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Kalpataru Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Kalpataru Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Kalpataru Ltd IPO NEWS

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Cordelia Cruises Parent Files ₹727 Crore IPO Papers with SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The IPO is being managed by Centrum Capital, Intensive Fiscal Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors as the book-running lead managers

16 Jun 2025|10:27 PM

IPOs-Banner-5-380x214.jpg.webp

Oswal Pumps IPO: Leading the Charge in Solar-Powered Pumping Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Oswal Pumps manufactures various pumps such as submersible pumps, Centrifugal Pumps, and Mono-block Pumps.

13 Jun 2025|09:28 AM

IPO-A-380x214.jpg.webp

SEBI gives IPO nod to multiple companies including Kent RO Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Kent RO Systems IPO is completely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1 crore equity shares of the promoters.

11 Jun 2025|01:04 PM

Load More

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd

23 Jun - 26 Jun 2025

90.00 - 95.00

14.58 - 15.39

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd

24 Jun - 26 Jun 2025

380.00 - 400.00

829.9 - 852.53

Icon Facilitators Ltd

24 Jun - 26 Jun 2025

85.00 - 91.00

19.11

Kalpataru Ltd

24 Jun - 26 Jun 2025

387.00 - 414.00

1,590.00

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd

24 Jun - 26 Jun 2025

56.00 - 59.00

28.39 - 29.91

View All Upcoming IPOs
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.