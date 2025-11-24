Status: upcoming
28 Jan 2026
30 Jan 2026
13 Equity Shares
73 - 0 per share
BSE - SME
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
With production in India and subsidiaries in the U.S., Netherlands, and Ireland, the Company supplies a variety of customers throughout the world.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale. The majority of the issue comprises of the Offer for Sale component.
The company has also grown its international presence through M&A in the US.
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd
28 Jan - 30 Jan 2026
73.00 - 0.00
29.20
Msafe Equipments Ltd
28 Jan - 30 Jan 2026
116.00 - 123.00
62.64 - 66.42
Accretion Nutraveda Ltd
28 Jan - 30 Jan 2026
122.00 - 129.00
23.42 - 24.77
C K K Retail Mart Ltd
30 Jan - 03 Feb 2026
155.00 - 163.00
83.7 - 88.02
NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd
04 Feb - 06 Feb 2026
52.00 - 55.00
23.19 - 24.53
