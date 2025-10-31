Status: current
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Lenskart Solutions Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Lenskart Solutions Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Lenskart Solutions Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Lenskart Solutions Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Lenskart Solutions Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Lenskart Solutions Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
The total size of the offer is INR 455.49 crore and comprises an offer for sale of up to 7,786,120 equity shares.
31 Oct 2025|10:59 AM
The ~100-year-old company has been a part of Norway’s Orkla group since 2007. The company’s IPO is an offer for sale to provide liquidity to its existing investors.
30 Oct 2025|10:41 AM
The new issue is intended to finance the next stage of its vertical integration.
16 Oct 2025|10:53 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd
24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025
95.00 - 100.00
23.45 - 24.68
Shipwaves Online Ltd
30 Sep - 06 Oct 2025
12.00 - 0.00
56.35
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
04 Nov - 07 Nov 2025
95.00 - 100.00
6353.69 - 6632.3
Shreeji Global FMCG Ltd
04 Nov - 07 Nov 2025
120.00 - 125.00
81.6 - 85
Finbud Financial Services Ltd
06 Nov - 10 Nov 2025
140.00 - 142.00
70.67 - 71.68
