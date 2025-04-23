Status: closed
₹0/2000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: closed
01 Jan 2025
03 Jan 2025
18 Equity Shares
-
52 - 0 per share
BSE - SME
-
-
-
-
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at ₹304-321 per share.
23 Apr 2025|02:36 PM
According to the DRHP, the IPO consists a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹80 crore.
28 Mar 2025|11:17 AM
Currently, the company has total outstanding net borrowings of Rs 20,197.4, as of September 30, 2024.
7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Aten Papers & Foam Ltd
28 Mar - 02 Apr 2025
91.00 - 96.00
30.03 - 31.68
Iware Supplychain Services Ltd
28 Apr - 30 Apr 2025
95.00 - 0.00
27.13
Ather Energy Ltd
28 Apr - 30 Apr 2025
304.00 - 321.00
2961.97 - 2980.76
Arunaya Organics Ltd
29 Apr - 02 May 2025
55.00 - 58.00
32.23 - 33.99
Arisinfra Solutions Ltd
03 Feb - 05 Feb 2025
200.00 - 210.00
600.00
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.