iifl-logo

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

136000/1600 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

12 Aug 2025

End Date

14 Aug 2025

Bid Lot

22 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

75 - 85 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HOW TO APPLY Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd IPO NEWS

Cement-Sector-1-1-380x214.jpg.webp

JSW Cement ₹3,600 Cr IPO Hits Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

JSW Cement’s ₹3,600 Cr IPO Aims to Power Growth with Green Cement Built on Steel Waste

7 Aug 2025|12:23 PM

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-2-380x214.jpg.webp

JSW Cement IPO Opens Today; Price Band Set at ₹139–₹147 per Share

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Investors will have time to bid between August 7 and August 11.

7 Aug 2025|10:04 AM

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-3-380x214.jpg.webp

ARCIL Files Draft IPO Papers With SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The issue will be a pure offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10.5 crore equity shares of face value ₹10 each.

3 Aug 2025|07:44 PM

Load More

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

ANB Metal Cast Ltd

08 Aug - 12 Aug 2025

148.00 - 156.00

47.36 - 49.92

Star Imaging and Path Lab Ltd

08 Aug - 12 Aug 2025

135.00 - 142.00

66.04 - 69.47

Medistep Healthcare Ltd

08 Aug - 12 Aug 2025

43.00 - 0.00

16.10

Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd

11 Aug - 13 Aug 2025

98.00 - 102.00

40.38 - 42.03

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd

11 Aug - 13 Aug 2025

492.00 - 517.00

1505.8 - 1540.65

View All Upcoming IPOs
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.