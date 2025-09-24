Status: upcoming
₹129600/1600 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
26 Sep 2025
30 Sep 2025
8 Equity Shares
-
76 - 81 per share
NSE - SME
-
-
-
-
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Manas Polymers & Energies Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Manas Polymers & Energies Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Manas Polymers & Energies Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Manas Polymers & Energies Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Manas Polymers & Energies Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Manas Polymers & Energies Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
24 Sep 2025
The business serves a mix of public sector undertakings and private sector C&I clients, leveraging strong in-house engineering, procurement, and construction capabilities to provide end-to-end solar solutions across India.
24 Sep 2025
Jaro Connect, and a robust digital infrastructure, the company has grown its revenue from ₹1.22 billion in FY 2023 to ₹2.52 billion in FY 2025.
24 Sep 2025
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd
24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025
95.00 - 100.00
23.45 - 24.68
TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd
25 Sep - 29 Sep 2025
472.00 - 496.00
834.96 - 839.28
Bhavik Enterprises Ltd
25 Sep - 30 Sep 2025
140.00 - 0.00
77.00
Telge Projects Ltd
25 Sep - 29 Sep 2025
95.00 - 105.00
24.65 - 27.24
Earkart Limited
25 Sep - 29 Sep 2025
135.00 - 0.00
49.26
