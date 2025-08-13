Status: upcoming
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Studio LSD Ltd
18 Aug - 20 Aug 2025
51.00 - 54.00
70.13 - 74.25
Vikram Solar Ltd
19 Aug - 21 Aug 2025
315.00 - 332.00
2049.7 - 2079.37
Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd
19 Aug - 21 Aug 2025
240.00 - 252.00
391.15 - 410.71
LGT Business Connextions Ltd
19 Aug - 21 Aug 2025
107.00 - 0.00
28.09
Patel Retail Ltd
19 Aug - 21 Aug 2025
237.00 - 255.00
225.62 - 242.76
