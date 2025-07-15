Status: upcoming
₹300000/1200 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
22 Jul 2025
24 Jul 2025
14 Equity Shares
-
237 - 250 per share
BSE - SME
-
-
-
-
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
The offer will comprise a pure offer-for-sale (OFS), with no fresh issue of shares.
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
The IPO consists entirely of an Offer For Sale and there is no Fresh Issue of shares.
15 Jul 2025|11:34 AM
Its IPO is aimed at strengthening its balance sheet, funding capex and providing liquidity to existing investors (including promoters).
10 Jul 2025|10:06 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Swastika Castal Ltd
21 Jul - 23 Jul 2025
65.00 - 0.00
14.07
Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd
21 Jul - 23 Jul 2025
114.00 - 120.00
66.48 - 69.98
Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Titania
21 Jul - 25 Jul 2025
10,00,000.00 - 10,60,000.00
473.00
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd
22 Jul - 24 Jul 2025
237.00 - 250.00
88.88 - 93.75
TSC India Ltd
23 Jul - 25 Jul 2025
68.00 - 70.00
25.15 - 25.89
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.