N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

135000/3000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

28 May 2025

End Date

30 May 2025

Bid Lot

23 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

42 - 45 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO.

How to Apply N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd IPO NEWS

IPO-A-380x214.jpg.webp

Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited IPO

The IPO is a fresh issue of up to INR 28,000 m worth of Equity Shares of face value of INR 10 each.

26 May 2025|09:15 AM

hotels-380x214.jpg.webp

The Leela – India’s leading Luxury Hospitality Brand With a Growing Portfolio

The Leela currently has a total of 3,553 keys in its portfolio, spread across 13 in operation properties, including palace hotels, hotels and resorts.

26 May 2025|09:06 AM

The-Essential-Role-of-Sub-Brokers-in-IPO-and-Secondary-Offering-Evaluations-in-India-380x214.jpg.webp

Ather Energy’s IPO: All You Need To Know

As part of this offer, there is an offer for sale of up to 11.05 million Equity Shares.

30 Apr 2025|11:22 AM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Prostarm Info Systems Ltd

27 May - 29 May 2025

95.00 - 105.00

152 - 168

Nikita Papers Ltd

27 May - 29 May 2025

95.00 - 104.00

61.7 - 67.54

Astonea Labs Ltd

27 May - 29 May 2025

128.00 - 135.00

35.71 - 37.67

Blue Water Logistics Ltd

27 May - 29 May 2025

132.00 - 135.00

39.6 - 40.5

Scoda Tubes Ltd

28 May - 30 May 2025

130.00 - 140.00

220.00

