iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO

Status: closed

0/1200 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: closed

IPO Details

Start Date

26 Sep 2024

End Date

30 Sep 2024

Bid Lot

7 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

105 - 0 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HOW TO APPLY Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd IPO NEWS

The-Essential-Role-of-Sub-Brokers-in-IPO-and-Secondary-Offering-Evaluations-in-India-380x214.jpg.webp

Ather Energy IPO open from April 28-30, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at ₹304-321 per share.

23 Apr 2025|02:36 PM

IPOs-Banner-380x214.jpg.webp

Ardee Engineering files DRHP with SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

According to the DRHP, the IPO consists a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹80 crore.

28 Mar 2025|11:17 AM

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Knowledge Realty Trust Files for ₹6200 crore IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Currently, the company has total outstanding net borrowings of Rs 20,197.4, as of September 30, 2024.

7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM

Load More

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Aten Papers & Foam Ltd

28 Mar - 02 Apr 2025

91.00 - 96.00

30.03 - 31.68

Iware Supplychain Services Ltd

28 Apr - 30 Apr 2025

95.00 - 0.00

27.13

Ather Energy Ltd

28 Apr - 30 Apr 2025

304.00 - 321.00

2961.97 - 2980.76

Arunaya Organics Ltd

29 Apr - 02 May 2025

55.00 - 58.00

32.23 - 33.99

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd

03 Feb - 05 Feb 2025

200.00 - 210.00

600.00

View All Upcoming IPOs

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.