IIFL facilitates easy apply to Pace Digitek Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Pace Digitek Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Pace Digitek Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Pace Digitek Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Pace Digitek Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Pace Digitek Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
The INR 408.8 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to INR 130 crore together with an offer‑for‑sale of upto INR 278.8 crore.
23 Sep 2025|01:00 PM
The IPO is aimed at strengthening Atlanta Electricals’ manufacturing base and providing liquidity to its promoter shareholders.
22 Sep 2025|05:27 PM
With a growing portfolio of domestic and overseas solar projects, Saatvik is actively contributing to the country’s clean energy transition
22 Sep 2025|02:21 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd
24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025
95.00 - 100.00
23.45 - 24.68
TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd
25 Sep - 29 Sep 2025
472.00 - 496.00
834.96 - 839.28
Bhavik Enterprises Ltd
25 Sep - 30 Sep 2025
140.00 - 0.00
77.00
Chatterbox Technologies Ltd
25 Sep - 29 Sep 2025
110.00 - 115.00
41 - 42.86
Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd
25 Sep - 30 Sep 2025
80.00 - 0.00
23.81
