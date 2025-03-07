iifl-logo-icon 1
Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

117600/1200 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

17 Mar 2025

End Date

19 Mar 2025

Bid Lot

16 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

93 - 98 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Paradeep Parivahan Ltd IPO NEWS

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Knowledge Realty Trust Files for ₹6200 crore IPO

Currently, the company has total outstanding net borrowings of Rs 20,197.4, as of September 30, 2024.

7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-2-380x214.jpg.webp

LG Electronics Kicks Off Investor Roadshows for IPO

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of LG Electronics is currently trading at ₹79,700 which is a 0.38% gain than the previous close.

19 Feb 2025|10:38 AM

IPOs-Banner-380x214.jpg.webp

Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO subscription status

The company is serving clients across various sectors with high voltage electrical equipment and solutions.

18 Feb 2025|12:52 PM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd

17 Mar - 19 Mar 2025

90.00 - 0.00

31.84

Paradeep Parivahan Ltd

17 Mar - 19 Mar 2025

93.00 - 98.00

42.58 - 44.86

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd

03 Feb - 05 Feb 2025

200.00 - 210.00

600.00

