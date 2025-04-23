Status: closed
₹0/2000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: closed
02 Jan 2025
06 Jan 2025
15 Equity Shares
-
61 - 0 per share
BSE - SME
-
-
-
-
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Parmeshwar Metal Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Parmeshwar Metal Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Parmeshwar Metal Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Parmeshwar Metal Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Parmeshwar Metal Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Parmeshwar Metal Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at ₹304-321 per share.
23 Apr 2025|02:36 PM
According to the DRHP, the IPO consists a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹80 crore.
28 Mar 2025|11:17 AM
Currently, the company has total outstanding net borrowings of Rs 20,197.4, as of September 30, 2024.
7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM
