Patel Retail Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

14790/58 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

19 Aug 2025

End Date

21 Aug 2025

Bid Lot

0 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

237 - 255 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY Patel Retail Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Patel Retail Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Patel Retail Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Patel Retail Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Patel Retail Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Patel Retail Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Patel Retail Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Patel Retail Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Patel Retail Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Patel Retail Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Patel Retail Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Patel Retail Ltd IPO NEWS

IPOs-Banner-380x214.jpg.webp

Shreeji Shipping ₹411 Crore IPO opens Aug 19; price band ₹240–₹252

The ₹411-crore maiden public issue will open for subscription from August 19 to August 21, 2025, with a one-day anchor investor bidding scheduled for August 18.

11 Aug 2025|01:43 PM

The-Essential-Role-of-Sub-Brokers-in-IPO-and-Secondary-Offering-Evaluations-in-India-380x214.jpg.webp

All Time Plastics IPO: Check details here

The Consumerware industry refers to the market for products and services that cater to the daily needs of households and individuals.

8 Aug 2025|09:26 AM

Cement-Sector-1-1-380x214.jpg.webp

JSW Cement ₹3,600 Cr IPO Hits Market

JSW Cement’s ₹3,600 Cr IPO Aims to Power Growth with Green Cement Built on Steel Waste

7 Aug 2025|12:23 PM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd

12 Aug - 14 Aug 2025

75.00 - 85.00

43.63 - 49.45

Regaal Resources Ltd

12 Aug - 14 Aug 2025

96.00 - 102.00

300.36 - 306

Patel Retail Ltd

19 Aug - 21 Aug 2025

237.00 - 255.00

225.62 - 242.76

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd

19 Aug - 21 Aug 2025

240.00 - 252.00

391.15 - 410.71

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

