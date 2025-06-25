iifl-logo
Pushpa Jewellers Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

147000/1000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

30 Jun 2025

End Date

02 Jul 2025

Bid Lot

24 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

143 - 147 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY Pushpa Jewellers Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Pushpa Jewellers Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Pushpa Jewellers Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Pushpa Jewellers Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Pushpa Jewellers Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Pushpa Jewellers Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Pushpa Jewellers Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Pushpa Jewellers Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Pushpa Jewellers Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Pushpa Jewellers Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Pushpa Jewellers Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Pushpa Jewellers Ltd IPO NEWS

IPO-D-380x214.jpg.webp

Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited – A Rising Challenger In Indian Steel Tubes

Its IPO of upto INR 5,400.00 million comprises of both a fresh issue and offer for sale from its existing shareholders/promoters.

25 Jun 2025|10:15 AM

IPO-C-380x214.jpg.webp

HDB Financial Services – Serving the Underserved

The IPO mostly consists of an offer for sale by its promoter entity – HDFC Bank. In addition, it also includes a fresh equity of equity shares.

25 Jun 2025|09:49 AM

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Globe Civil Projects – IPO of a mid-size EPC firm

The company's business is vulnerable to changes in government policies, budget payouts, and bureaucratic hurdles that can delay government infrastructure projects.

24 Jun 2025|11:51 AM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd

26 Jun - 30 Jun 2025

105.00 - 111.00

197.84 - 200

Moving Media Entertainment Ltd

26 Jun - 30 Jun 2025

66.00 - 70.00

40.92 - 43.4

ACE Alpha Tech Ltd

26 Jun - 30 Jun 2025

101.00 - 107.00

47.17 - 49.97

Pro FX Tech Ltd

26 Jun - 30 Jun 2025

82.00 - 87.00

37.98 - 40.3

Valencia India Ltd

26 Jun - 30 Jun 2025

95.00 - 110.00

42.27 - 48.95

