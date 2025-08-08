Status: upcoming
₹14688/144 SharesMinimum Investment
12 Aug 2025
14 Aug 2025
51 Equity Shares
-
96 - 102 per share
BSE, NSE
-
-
-
-
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Regaal Resources Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Regaal Resources Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Regaal Resources Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Regaal Resources Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Regaal Resources Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Regaal Resources Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
The Consumerware industry refers to the market for products and services that cater to the daily needs of households and individuals.
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd
11 Aug - 13 Aug 2025
98.00 - 102.00
40.38 - 42.03
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
11 Aug - 13 Aug 2025
492.00 - 517.00
1505.8 - 1540.65
Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd
12 Aug - 14 Aug 2025
75.00 - 85.00
43.63 - 49.45
Regaal Resources Ltd
12 Aug - 14 Aug 2025
96.00 - 102.00
300.36 - 306
Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd
19 Aug - 21 Aug 2025
0.00 - 0.00
0.00
