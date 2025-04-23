iifl-logo
S D Retail Ltd IPO

Status: closed

0/1000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: closed

IPO Details

Start Date

20 Sep 2024

End Date

24 Sep 2024

Bid Lot

19 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

131 - 0 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY S D Retail Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to S D Retail Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply S D Retail Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of S D Retail Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the S D Retail Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for S D Retail Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply S D Retail Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the S D Retail Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for S D Retail Ltd IPO.

How to Apply S D Retail Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the S D Retail Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the S D Retail Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

S D Retail Ltd IPO NEWS

The-Essential-Role-of-Sub-Brokers-in-IPO-and-Secondary-Offering-Evaluations-in-India-380x214.jpg.webp

Ather Energy IPO open from April 28-30, 2025

The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at ₹304-321 per share.

23 Apr 2025|02:36 PM

IPOs-Banner-380x214.jpg.webp

Ardee Engineering files DRHP with SEBI

According to the DRHP, the IPO consists a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹80 crore.

28 Mar 2025|11:17 AM

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Knowledge Realty Trust Files for ₹6200 crore IPO

Currently, the company has total outstanding net borrowings of Rs 20,197.4, as of September 30, 2024.

7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Aten Papers & Foam Ltd

28 Mar - 02 Apr 2025

91.00 - 96.00

30.03 - 31.68

Iware Supplychain Services Ltd

28 Apr - 30 Apr 2025

95.00 - 0.00

27.13

Ather Energy Ltd

28 Apr - 30 Apr 2025

304.00 - 321.00

2961.97 - 2980.76

Arunaya Organics Ltd

29 Apr - 02 May 2025

55.00 - 58.00

32.23 - 33.99

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd

03 Feb - 05 Feb 2025

200.00 - 210.00

600.00

View All Upcoming IPOs

Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
Download The App Now

Follow us on

