Status: upcoming
₹122400/1200 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
09 Jun 2025
11 Jun 2025
22 Equity Shares
-
96 - 102 per share
NSE - SME
-
-
-
-
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Sacheerome Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Sacheerome Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Sacheerome Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Sacheerome Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Sacheerome Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Sacheerome Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
The IPO offer is for a fresh issue shares aggregating to a total amount of up to INR 2,200 m. There is no offer for sale.
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Sacheerome Ltd
09 Jun - 11 Jun 2025
96.00 - 102.00
57.99 - 61.62
