Status: upcoming
₹14925/75 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
25 Jul 2025
29 Jul 2025
72 Equity Shares
189 - 199 per share
BSE, NSE
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Shanti Gold International Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Shanti Gold International Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Shanti Gold International Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Shanti Gold International Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Shanti Gold International Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Shanti Gold International Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Bidding for anchor investors will open on July 22.
21 Jul 2025|08:46 AM
The offer will comprise a pure offer-for-sale (OFS), with no fresh issue of shares.
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
The IPO consists entirely of an Offer For Sale and there is no Fresh Issue of shares.
15 Jul 2025|11:34 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
GNG Electronics Ltd
23 Jul - 25 Jul 2025
225.00 - 237.00
457.38 - 460.44
TSC India Ltd
23 Jul - 25 Jul 2025
68.00 - 70.00
25.15 - 25.89
Indiqube Spaces Ltd
23 Jul - 25 Jul 2025
225.00 - 237.00
700.00
Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd
24 Jul - 28 Jul 2025
85.00 - 90.00
759.60
Shanti Gold International Ltd
25 Jul - 29 Jul 2025
189.00 - 199.00
342.01 - 360.11
