Sharvaya Metals Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

235200/1200 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

04 Sep 2025

End Date

09 Sep 2025

Bid Lot

0 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

192 - 196 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY Sharvaya Metals Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Sharvaya Metals Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Sharvaya Metals Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Sharvaya Metals Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Sharvaya Metals Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Sharvaya Metals Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Sharvaya Metals Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Sharvaya Metals Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Sharvaya Metals Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Sharvaya Metals Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Sharvaya Metals Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Sharvaya Metals Ltd IPO NEWS

IPOs-Banner-5-380x214.jpg.webp

Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

The issue includes a fresh equity issue worth ₹721 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹51 crore by promoter Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar.

26 Aug 2025|11:47 AM

26 Aug 2025|11:47 AM

IPOs-Banner-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO: Check details here

. Its IPO is aimed at strengthening its balance sheet, funding working capital requirements and funding capacity expansion.

20 Aug 2025|04:52 PM

20 Aug 2025|04:52 PM

Shipping-Shipyard-Sector-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Shreeji Shipping - An Integrated Logistics & Shipping Firm

Its IPO is aimed at acquiring new dry bulk vessels and strengthening its balance sheet.

20 Aug 2025|01:20 PM

20 Aug 2025|01:20 PM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Amanta Healthcare Ltd

01 Sep - 03 Sep 2025

120.00 - 126.00

120 - 126

Rachit Prints Ltd

01 Sep - 03 Sep 2025

140.00 - 149.00

18.31 - 19.49

Goel Construction Company Ltd

02 Sep - 04 Sep 2025

250.00 - 262.00

95.2 - 99.77

Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd

02 Sep - 04 Sep 2025

80.00 - 84.00

49.36 - 51.82

Austere Systems Ltd

03 Sep - 08 Sep 2025

52.00 - 55.00

14.72 - 15.57

View All Upcoming IPOs
