Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

118000/2000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

24 Jun 2025

End Date

26 Jun 2025

Bid Lot

19 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

56 - 59 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd IPO NEWS

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Cordelia Cruises Parent Files ₹727 Crore IPO Papers with SEBI

The IPO is being managed by Centrum Capital, Intensive Fiscal Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors as the book-running lead managers

16 Jun 2025|10:27 PM

IPOs-Banner-5-380x214.jpg.webp

Oswal Pumps IPO: Leading the Charge in Solar-Powered Pumping Systems

Oswal Pumps manufactures various pumps such as submersible pumps, Centrifugal Pumps, and Mono-block Pumps.

13 Jun 2025|09:28 AM

IPO-A-380x214.jpg.webp

SEBI gives IPO nod to multiple companies including Kent RO Systems

Kent RO Systems IPO is completely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1 crore equity shares of the promoters.

11 Jun 2025|01:04 PM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Mayasheel Ventures Ltd

20 Jun - 24 Jun 2025

44.00 - 47.00

25.54 - 27.28

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Ltd

20 Jun - 24 Jun 2025

131.00 - 138.00

161.13 - 169.74

Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd

20 Jun - 24 Jun 2025

68.00 - 72.00

25.5 - 27

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd

23 Jun - 26 Jun 2025

90.00 - 95.00

14.58 - 15.39

Icon Facilitators Ltd

24 Jun - 26 Jun 2025

85.00 - 91.00

19.11

View All Upcoming IPOs
