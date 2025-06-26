Status: upcoming
₹128800/800 Shares Minimum Investment
Status: upcoming
30 Jun 2025
02 Jul 2025
6 Equity Shares
-
153 - 161 per share
NSE - SME
-
-
-
-
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Silky Overseas Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Silky Overseas Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Silky Overseas Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Silky Overseas Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Silky Overseas Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Silky Overseas Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
The company has reported revenue growth over the past three years - from INR 4,872.1 million in fiscal year 2022 to INR 5,522.34 million in fiscal year 2024.
26 Jun 2025|10:58 AM
Its IPO of upto INR 5,400.00 million comprises of both a fresh issue and offer for sale from its existing shareholders/promoters.
25 Jun 2025|10:15 AM
The IPO mostly consists of an offer for sale by its promoter entity – HDFC Bank. In addition, it also includes a fresh equity of equity shares.
25 Jun 2025|09:49 AM
