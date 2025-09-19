iifl-logo

Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

14742/42 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

23 Sep 2025

End Date

25 Sep 2025

Bid Lot

43 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

333 - 351 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HOW TO APPLY Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd IPO NEWS

IPO-E-380x214.jpg.webp

iValue Infosolutions Limited - A Leading Enterprise Tech Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Its IPO of INR 5,603 million is an offer for sale and is aimed at providing liquidity to its promoters and existing shareholders.

19 Sep 2025|04:43 PM

IPO-A-380x214.jpg.webp

Euro Pratik Sales Limited – A Premium Wall Furnishings Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The IPO of INR 4513 million is an offer for sale and is aimed at providing liquidity to its founders and key management.

16 Sep 2025|01:52 PM

Become-Sub-broker-with-IIFL-380x214.jpg.webp

Dev Accelerator – A Premier Provider of Flexible Workspace Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The IPO is expected to enhance operational presence by funding capex and strengthening balance sheet.

10 Sep 2025|04:10 PM

Load More

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Solvex Edibles Ltd

22 Sep - 24 Sep 2025

72.00 - 0.00

18.87

Prime Cable Industries Limited

22 Sep - 24 Sep 2025

78.00 - 83.00

40.01

Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd

22 Sep - 24 Sep 2025

306.00 - 322.00

394.94 - 408.8

Atlanta Electricals Ltd

22 Sep - 24 Sep 2025

718.00 - 754.00

673.62 - 687.34

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd

23 Sep - 25 Sep 2025

393.00 - 414.00

745.00

View All Upcoming IPOs
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.