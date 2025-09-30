Status: upcoming
Status: upcoming
06 Oct 2025
08 Oct 2025
4245 Equity Shares
310 - 326 per share
BSE, NSE
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Tata Capital Ltd IPO through Whatsapp.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Tata Capital Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Tata Capital Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Tata Capital Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Tata Capital Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Tata Capital Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
The IPO comprises of a total offer size of upto INR 122.3 cr. It combines an offer for sale of INR 97.9 cr and a fresh issue of INR 24.4 cr.
30 Sep 2025|12:03 PM
The company operates across more than 120 countries, with a strong focus on renewable energy, engineering goods, and consumer-appliance logistics.
30 Sep 2025|11:19 AM
It delivers end to end engineering, procurement, construction and operation and maintenances (EPC O&M) for telecom towers, solar plus storage projects, and hybrid power management systems.
29 Sep 2025|11:06 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd
24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025
95.00 - 100.00
23.45 - 24.68
Shipwaves Online Ltd
30 Sep - 06 Oct 2025
12.00 - 0.00
56.35
Wework India Management Ltd
03 Oct - 07 Oct 2025
615.00 - 648.00
2847.22 - 3000
Tata Capital Ltd
06 Oct - 08 Oct 2025
310.00 - 326.00
14750.5 - 15511.9
