Tata Capital Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

14996/46 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

06 Oct 2025

End Date

08 Oct 2025

Bid Lot

4245 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

310 - 326 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY Tata Capital Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Tata Capital Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Tata Capital Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Tata Capital Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Tata Capital Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Tata Capital Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Tata Capital Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Tata Capital Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Tata Capital Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Tata Capital Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Tata Capital Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Tata Capital Ltd IPO NEWS

IPO-B-380x214.jpg.webp

OM Freight Forwarders Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The IPO comprises of a total offer size of upto INR 122.3 cr. It combines an offer for sale of INR 97.9 cr and a fresh issue of INR 24.4 cr.

30 Sep 2025|12:03 PM

IPO-C-380x214.jpg.webp

Glottis Limited – Leading Freight Forwarding & Logistics Provider

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company operates across more than 120 countries, with a strong focus on renewable energy, engineering goods, and consumer-appliance logistics.

30 Sep 2025|11:19 AM

IPO-D-380x214.jpg.webp

Pace Digitek Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

It delivers end to end engineering, procurement, construction and operation and maintenances (EPC O&M) for telecom towers, solar plus storage projects, and hybrid power management systems.

29 Sep 2025|11:06 AM

Load More

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd

24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025

95.00 - 100.00

23.45 - 24.68

Shipwaves Online Ltd

30 Sep - 06 Oct 2025

12.00 - 0.00

56.35

Wework India Management Ltd

03 Oct - 07 Oct 2025

615.00 - 648.00

2847.22 - 3000

Tata Capital Ltd

06 Oct - 08 Oct 2025

310.00 - 326.00

14750.5 - 15511.9

Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

