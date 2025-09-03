iifl-logo

Taurian MPS Ltd IPO

136800/800 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

08 Sep 2025

End Date

10 Sep 2025

Bid Lot

9 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

162 - 171 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY Taurian MPS Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Taurian MPS Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Taurian MPS Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Taurian MPS Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Taurian MPS Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Taurian MPS Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Taurian MPS Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Taurian MPS Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Taurian MPS Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Taurian MPS Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Taurian MPS Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Taurian MPS Ltd IPO NEWS

IPOs-Banner-5-380x214.jpg.webp

SEBI Approves Confidential DRHP of Imagine Marketing, Parent of BoAt

ICICI Securities, Goldman Sachs and Nomura will act as the book-running lead managers for the share sale.

3 Sep 2025|10:34 AM

Pharma-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Amanta Healthcare – A High Margin Sterile Injectables Player

Its IPO of INR 1,260 million is aimed at increasing the capacity of its SVP and SteriPort lines to meet future demand.

1 Sep 2025|02:43 PM

Tata Capital to Launch $2 Billion IPO on September 22

Tata Capital to Launch $2 Billion IPO on September 22

The IPO will comprise 47.58 crore shares. It including a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares

1 Sep 2025|12:32 PM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Ltd

05 Sep - 10 Sep 2025

109.00 - 111.00

8.71 - 8.87

Krupalu Metals Ltd

08 Sep - 10 Sep 2025

72.00 - 0.00

13.48

Taurian MPS Ltd

08 Sep - 10 Sep 2025

162.00 - 171.00

40.29 - 42.53

Karbonsteel Engineering Ltd

08 Sep - 10 Sep 2025

151.00 - 159.00

56.32 - 59.3

Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd

09 Sep - 11 Sep 2025

74.00 - 78.00

17.5 - 18.45

